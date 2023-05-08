Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The day after someone new was chosen to represent her slice of St. Louis, former Alderman Carol Howard put the “for sale” sign up in the front yard of her south St. Louis home.

And now, about a month after that April 4 election, she has already closed the deal on that house and has packed up her belongings and moved to south St. Louis County.

But in spite of the quick exit, Howard said she wasn’t “fleeing” the city, and even chuckled at the notion.

“I love the city and it hurt me to leave; I’ll always be a city girl,” Howard said in a phone interview.

“I come from a family of city police officers and firefighters,” she said. “I’m a city kid and raised my five kids in the city. I worked for the city public schools and was an alderman.”

Howard spent 13 years representing the 14th Ward, which is roughly centered by the Bevo Mill area. The ward, as it was, doesn’t officially exist since the city reduced the number of wards to 14, from 28.

But Howard said her move was precipitated more by her age than by some dire feelings about the city’s future.

“Everything in the city is stairs, and I’m 73 years old,” she said. “If I could’ve found something in the city at a decent price that didn’t have all those stairs, I’d have done that.”

The move also puts her closer to four of her five children, who also live in South County.

The relocation was not prompted by any health problems.

“But it’s best to make these decisions yourself — before they have to be made for you,” she said.

That said, Howard did say she is worried about the fate of some areas in the city, including her old Bevo neighborhood.

“There have been increases in homeless people occupying (vacant) houses,” she said, then also mentioned carjackings and robberies.

“So I was alone in a house that had grown to big for me anyway,” she said. “And let’s face it, I can’t run as fast as I used to.”

Howard noted there is no locked gate at the city-county line and she plans to visit frequently.

In fact, she is continuing her 53-year status as a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where she serves as a lector at Sunday Masses.

Though she did admit that she and newer, younger aldermen see some issues differently, Howard dismissed the idea that she was bothered by the change.

“There’s a new world order on the board and I wish them the best; there is no malice about it. This is not me saying ‘city bad,’” she said.

“I did everything I could do, but now I’m done.”