One month remains to sign up for P-D's trivia night
One month remains to sign up for P-D's trivia night

200131 MU Post Dispatch Trivia Night 37

The Post-Dispatch Weatherbird keeps an eagle eye on the judges for the 2020 St. Louis Post-Dispatch Trivia Night in Maryland Heights. Photo by Micah Usher

 MICAH USHER

One more month, that's it ... that's all the time remaining to sign up for the Fifth Annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Trivia Night.

Determined (by this bureau at least) to be the finest of all area trivia contests, the event will be held one month from now: Feb. 11 at The Moolah Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road.

And we DO mean a live, in-person event.

Tickets are $280 for a table of eight. Doors open at 6 p.m. and questions start promptly at 7 p.m.

Post-Dispatch staffers will be on hand to quiz teams on trivia about St. Louis history and music, and everything in between.

The program will feature 10 rounds of 10 questions each. Attendees can participate in a silent auction, raffles and games which will benefit the 100 Neediest Cases, a United Way campaign to help disadvantaged families.

Guests are invited to bring their own food, but no outside beverages. Some munchies will be provided by local St. Louis businesses.

For information or tickets, go to stloday.com/trivia.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

