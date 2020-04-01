One weekly newspaper still publishing printed editions

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While several small newspapers have announced they have stopped their print editions, one of the oldest such papers is trying to let people know they're still going to press.

The Community News hit the newsstands today with its regular two editions, one for St. Louis County and another for St. Charles County.

The paper is the oldest weekly newspaper in STL, founded in 1918 on 14th Street in St. Louis city, and has a weekly circulation of about 20,000. It employs about 20 people, 12 of them full-time.

Publisher Mathew DeKinder said the papers are only available at Schnucks and Dierbergs stores, due to the coronavirus-related closure of other businesses that had newsstand space for the papers.

"But we're out today and we have a plan to print every Wednesday, at least through April," DeKinder said, adding that their press run was smaller than normal.

"We don't want to get too far out over our skis. So like every other small business, we're just waiting to see what happens," he said.

Last week, both Webster-Kirkwood Times Inc. and the Northsider/Southsider newspapers announced they were shutting down print operations due to the coronavirus threat.

