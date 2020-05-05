You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Online P-D trivia contest begins Monday, Monday, Monday ...
0 comments

Online P-D trivia contest begins Monday, Monday, Monday ...

  • 0
Last call!: Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
200131 MU Post Dispatch Trivia Night 58

Attendees react to trivia answers, at Moolah Shrine Center during A St. Louis Thing: The Post-Dispatch Trivia Night, in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Photo by Micah Usher

 MICAH USHER

Darn right, we're doing this ... and you're all invited.

The first-ever “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” from the Post-Dispatch will kick off Monday.

The contest, which was given a test run last week and is being sponsored by xxx xxxx, will run for four nights — Monday through Thursday — with each night having an STL-based theme to it.

This is a live event and players will need to check in each night by 7:30 p.m. at stltoday.com/trivia.

Players will be asked to answer 20 multiple-choice questions, with 20 seconds given to answer each question. (So, there will be 80 questions total over the four nights.)

You can only make ONE choice per question; and the faster you provide the correct answer, the more points you get. (Of course, the decisions of the judges are final.)

So please make it a point to play along and have some good, clean fun with your fellow P-D readers. And don't forget to invite your friends, family members and co-workers, just to add some competitive juice to the mix.

Last but not least: We will have a prize winner for each evening's round, and then a grand prize winner for the entire week.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports