Online P-D trivia contest begins Monday, Monday, Monday ...

Darn right, we're doing this ... and you're all invited.
The first-ever “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” from the Post-Dispatch will kick off Monday.
The contest, which was given a test run last week and is being sponsored by xxx xxxx, will run for four nights — Monday through Thursday — with each night having an STL-based theme to it.
This is a live event and players will need to check in each night by 7:30 p.m. at stltoday.com/trivia.
Players will be asked to answer 20 multiple-choice questions, with 20 seconds given to answer each question. (So, there will be 80 questions total over the four nights.)
You can only make ONE choice per question; and the faster you provide the correct answer, the more points you get. (Of course, the decisions of the judges are final.)
So please make it a point to play along and have some good, clean fun with your fellow P-D readers. And don't forget to invite your friends, family members and co-workers, just to add some competitive juice to the mix.
Last but not least: We will have a prize winner for each evening's round, and then a grand prize winner for the entire week.
