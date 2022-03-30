 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Open mic nights coming to Schlafly's Tap Room

  • 0
Steve perron

KMOV (Channel 4) journalists/musicians performing at The Wolf in Ballwin are, from left, Kent Ehrhardt, Emily Beck and Steve Perron.

 Courtesy of Steve Perron

For fans of spreading art through open microphones, here's a high note:

Steve Perron, former writer/producer at KMOV (Channel 4) and creator/host of the open-mic night at The Wolf Cafe in Ballwin, is back in business at Schlafly's Tap Room in downtown St. Louis.

The entertainment begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting April 6, on the main stage at the pub at 2100 Locust Street.

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to veterans and newbies who are moved to share music, stand-up comedy or spoken word.

This will mark the first time live music has been featured at the Tap Room since the pandemic kicked in two years ago, as well as being the venue's first open-mic event, Perron said.

Perron's running gig at The Wolf shut down in March 2020, in the early days of the pandemic. He said the bar's owners decided not to resurrect it.

Perron generated some local lines in 2016 when he wrote "The Ballad of Stan Kroenke" and sang at The Wolf with KMOV meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt and producer Emily Beck.

People are also reading…

Perron said he recently played the song, which is set to the theme of "The Beverly Hillbillies," at a gig. "Based on the crowd response, it would appear people hate him as much now as" in 2016.

"The Ballad of Stan Kroenke" by Steve Perron

mp3 of "The Ballad of Stan Kroenke"
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News