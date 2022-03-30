Open mic nights coming to Schlafly's Tap Room

For fans of spreading art through open microphones, here's a high note:
Steve Perron, former writer/producer at KMOV (Channel 4) and creator/host of the open-mic night at The Wolf Cafe in Ballwin, is back in business at Schlafly's Tap Room in downtown St. Louis.
The entertainment begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting April 6, on the main stage at the pub at 2100 Locust Street.
Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to veterans and newbies who are moved to share music, stand-up comedy or spoken word.
This will mark the first time live music has been featured at the Tap Room since the pandemic kicked in two years ago, as well as being the venue's first open-mic event, Perron said.
Perron's running gig at The Wolf shut down in March 2020, in the early days of the pandemic. He said the bar's owners decided not to resurrect it.
Perron generated some local lines in 2016 when he wrote "The Ballad of Stan Kroenke" and sang at The Wolf with KMOV meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt and producer Emily Beck.
People are also reading…
Perron said he recently played the song, which is set to the theme of "The Beverly Hillbillies," at a gig. "Based on the crowd response, it would appear people hate him as much now as" in 2016.