Open mic nights coming to Schlafly's Tap Room

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For fans of spreading art through open microphones, here's a high note:

Steve Perron, former writer/producer at KMOV (Channel 4) and creator/host of the open-mic night at The Wolf Cafe in Ballwin, is back in business at Schlafly's Tap Room in downtown St. Louis.

The entertainment begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting April 6, on the main stage at the pub at 2100 Locust Street.

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. and is open to veterans and newbies who are moved to share music, stand-up comedy or spoken word.

This will mark the first time live music has been featured at the Tap Room since the pandemic kicked in two years ago, as well as being the venue's first open-mic event, Perron said.

Perron's running gig at The Wolf shut down in March 2020, in the early days of the pandemic. He said the bar's owners decided not to resurrect it.

Perron generated some local lines in 2016 when he wrote "The Ballad of Stan Kroenke" and sang at The Wolf with KMOV meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt and producer Emily Beck.

Perron said he recently played the song, which is set to the theme of "The Beverly Hillbillies," at a gig. "Based on the crowd response, it would appear people hate him as much now as" in 2016.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.