Opioid problem knocked St. Louis radio host John Carney off air for month

Radio host John Carney — off the air at KTRS (550 AM) for more than a month without explanation — returned to the air Monday to tell listeners the reason behind his absence:

He was kicking a painkiller habit.

“I’d love to tell you I was taking a fabulous listeners’ trip ... or that I was road-tripping in Heidi’s RV,” Carney said, referring to station colleague Heidi Glaus. “Neither actually (was) the case.”

Carney explained that after undergoing several open-heart surgeries in recent years, procedures which left him in “an immense amount of pain,” he developed a dependency on opioids prescribed to him by his doctors.

Carney, a longtime local-radio host, helms the afternoon show (noon-3 p.m.) on KTRS with Julie Buck. He kicked off Monday’s show with his explanation.

“To compound things, on top of all that medication I was taking, I was also chasing it with a fair amount of wine,” he said.

At some point, Carney said he “decided to stop the medications on my own — a bad idea.”

So after that unsuccessful attempt, Carney signed into a medically supervised detoxification program “that helped wean me off the opioids.”

Now, Carney said he is watching his diet and starting to exercise. “Look, I’m going to be 60 in March; I’d like to see it.”

After thanking family, friends, listeners and co-workers, Carney said, “Truthfully, I’ve not felt this good in almost a decade.”

To bring his statement to a close, Carney quipped, “I’m not sure I’m any more entertaining, but I’ll give it a shot.”