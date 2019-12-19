P-D cop reporter Christine Byers hired by KSDK

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Christine Byers, the longtime police reporter for the Post-Dispatch, is leaving the print world behind to join the news team at KSDK (Channel 5).

Her first day on the new gig is Jan. 6, and will include both televised reports and a weekly column on the station’s website.

Byers started at the P-D in 2006 and has covered law enforcement and legal issues since 2009.

She previously worked at several central Illinois dailies. A Chicago native, she has a bachelor's degree from Bradley University.

