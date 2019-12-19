You are the owner of this article.
P-D cop reporter Christine Byers hired by KSDK
P-D cop reporter Christine Byers hired by KSDK

Christine Byers

Christine Byers on Thursday, April 11, 2013 in St. Louis. Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle, scordle@post-dispatch.com

 Stephanie S. Cordle

Christine Byers, the longtime police reporter for the Post-Dispatch, is leaving the print world behind to join the news team at KSDK (Channel 5).

Her first day on the new gig is Jan. 6, and will include both televised reports and a weekly column on the station’s website. 

Byers started at the P-D in 2006 and has covered law enforcement and legal issues since 2009.

She previously worked at several central Illinois dailies. A Chicago native, she has a bachelor's degree from Bradley University.

