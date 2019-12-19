P-D cop reporter Christine Byers hired by KSDK

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Christine Byers, the longtime police reporter for the Post-Dispatch, is leaving the print world behind to join the news team at KSDK (Channel 5).
Her first day on the new gig is Jan. 6, and will include both televised reports and a weekly column on the station’s website.
Byers started at the P-D in 2006 and has covered law enforcement and legal issues since 2009.
She previously worked at several central Illinois dailies. A Chicago native, she has a bachelor's degree from Bradley University.
