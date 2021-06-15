P-D editor Gilbert Bailon named to Press Club board

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Changes on the St. Louis Press Club's board of directors keep coming, with an eighth new appointment in the last nine months.

Gilbert Bailon, editor of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, was named Monday as the board's newest member.

Bailon joined the P-D in 2007 as editorial page editor and then rose to the top newsroom position in 2012.

In 2014, Bailon won the Benjamin C. Bradlee "Editor of the Year" award from the National Press Foundation for the P-D's coverage of the unrest in Ferguson.

Currently, he is president of the foundation board for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis and is active in other local Hispanic organizations.

Before coming to St. Louis, Bailon worked at the Dallas Morning News and was the founding president, editor and publisher of Al Dia, the newspaper's Spanish-language daily. Al Dia's online news site won a national Edward R. Murrow Award.