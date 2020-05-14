You are the owner of this article.
P-D live: Home stretch, folks; join us tonight for final round
Jack Daniels Trivia

Alright, alright, alright. Here we are at the fourth and final night for the first-ever “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” from the Post-Dispatch?

Thanks to the fact that we upgraded our venue, our game Wednesday night handled 1,168 players, the most yet. And, dear readers, we do appreciate the big turnout.

Congratulations goes out today to Steve Klutho, who came out on top in last night's questioning.

He joins Marilyn Nenninger and Anthony Nicksich in the nightly winners' circle, with each getting a gift from the game's sponsor, Jack Daniels.

There also will be a grand prize for the player who piles up the best score over all four nights of competition.

By now, most of you should know the drill. This is a live event, so remember that players need to check in each night by 7:30 p.m. at stltoday.com/trivia.

So thanks for playing, finish strong, have fun ... and don't forget to wash your hands.

Sign up for tonight's game.

See the complete set of rules.

