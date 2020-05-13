P-D live: More players and more trivia. Join us tonight at 7:30

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Can you believe we are coming up on Day 3 of the first-ever “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” from the Post-Dispatch?

And we realized, in the immortal words of Sheriff Brody from "Jaws" — "We're gonna need a bigger boat!"

On Tuesday night, more than 1,200 people wanted to play along, but the software could only handle 1,000.

So we went out and upgraded the program to where it now can handle up to 5,000 players.

The winner of the second night of questioning was Marilyn Nenninger, who answered 16 questions correctly. A few players answered more correctly, but Marilyn was quick on the draw and won out.

She joins our first-round winner, Anthony Nicksich, in getting a gift from the game's sponsor, Jack Daniels.

There also will be a grand prize for the player who piles up the best score over all four nights of competition. And at the halfway mark, that overall leader is Carl Eccher.

So remember, this is a live event and players will need to check in each night by 7:30 p.m. at stltoday.com/trivia.