P-D live: More players and more trivia. Join us tonight at 7:30

Can you believe we are coming up on Day 3 of the first-ever “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” from the Post-Dispatch?
And we realized, in the immortal words of Sheriff Brody from "Jaws" — "We're gonna need a bigger boat!"
On Tuesday night, more than 1,200 people wanted to play along, but the software could only handle 1,000.
So we went out and upgraded the program to where it now can handle up to 5,000 players.
The winner of the second night of questioning was Marilyn Nenninger, who answered 16 questions correctly. A few players answered more correctly, but Marilyn was quick on the draw and won out.
She joins our first-round winner, Anthony Nicksich, in getting a gift from the game's sponsor, Jack Daniels.
There also will be a grand prize for the player who piles up the best score over all four nights of competition. And at the halfway mark, that overall leader is Carl Eccher.
So remember, this is a live event and players will need to check in each night by 7:30 p.m. at stltoday.com/trivia.
Thanks for playing, see you tonight ... and remember to wash your hands.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.