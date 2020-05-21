You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
P-D Live: New high for number of trivia players; final round tonight
0 comments

P-D Live: New high for number of trivia players; final round tonight

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Jack Daniels Trivia

The crowds keep getting bigger in the Post-Dispatch trivia parlor, as 1,228 players jammed into the room to play Wednesday's round of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest.”

And Jim Brown answered 18 of the 20 sports questions correctly to take the nightly prize, some merchandise from our sponsors at Jack Daniels.

Previous nightly winners this week are John Sconomiglio and Conrad Knoten.

And going into the last night of this second round of competition is Rich Horton. The overall winner will also receive some Jack Daniels merchandise.

For the final round Thursday, we took some readers' suggestion that we focus on landmarks. So that's exactly what we will do.

Just be sure to check Thursday night before 7:30 p.m. You can sign up now at stltoday.com/trivia.

Important programming note: There will be NO trivia contest next week,as we're taking a trivia break for Memorial Day week to rest our brains.

But we will be back with a third edition of our trivia contest on June 1.

Until then, read your Post-Dispatch, keep your mouse finger stretched and warmed up ... and wash your hands..

HOW TO PLAY:

Sign up for Thursday's live game.

Want to practice? Take one of our untimed quizzes from last week's game.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports