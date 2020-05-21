P-D Live: New high for number of trivia players; final round tonight

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The crowds keep getting bigger in the Post-Dispatch trivia parlor, as 1,228 players jammed into the room to play Wednesday's round of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest.”

And Jim Brown answered 18 of the 20 sports questions correctly to take the nightly prize, some merchandise from our sponsors at Jack Daniels.

Previous nightly winners this week are John Sconomiglio and Conrad Knoten.

And going into the last night of this second round of competition is Rich Horton. The overall winner will also receive some Jack Daniels merchandise.

For the final round Thursday, we took some readers' suggestion that we focus on landmarks. So that's exactly what we will do.

Just be sure to check Thursday night before 7:30 p.m. You can sign up now at stltoday.com/trivia.

Important programming note: There will be NO trivia contest next week,as we're taking a trivia break for Memorial Day week to rest our brains.

But we will be back with a third edition of our trivia contest on June 1.