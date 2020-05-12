You are the owner of this article.
P-D live: Our virtual trivia contest continues Tuesday night
Jack Daniels Trivia

So are you ready for Day 2 of the first-ever “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” from the Post-Dispatch?

Last night was a rousing debut, with 972 players checking in to compete in the contest, sponsored by Jack Daniels.

The winner of the first night of competition was Anthony Nicksich, who answered 17 of the 20 questions correctly.

We will have a prize winner for each evening's round, and then a grand prize winner for the week.

This is a live event and players will need to check in each night by 7:30 p.m. at stltoday.com/trivia.

So thanks for playing, see you tonight ... and remember to wash your hands.

Sign up for tonight's game.

See the complete set of rules.

