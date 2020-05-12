P-D live: Our virtual trivia contest continues Tuesday night

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

So are you ready for Day 2 of the first-ever “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” from the Post-Dispatch?

Last night was a rousing debut, with 972 players checking in to compete in the contest, sponsored by Jack Daniels.

The winner of the first night of competition was Anthony Nicksich, who answered 17 of the 20 questions correctly.

We will have a prize winner for each evening's round, and then a grand prize winner for the week.

This is a live event and players will need to check in each night by 7:30 p.m. at stltoday.com/trivia.

So thanks for playing, see you tonight ... and remember to wash your hands.

