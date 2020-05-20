P-D Live: Record crowd enjoys Tuesday night trivia; St. Louis sports is on tap tonight!

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The ol' trivia room was jam-packed Tuesday night — 1,168 people to be exact — for the latest round of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest.”

Tuesday night's winner was John Sconomiglio, who will pick up a nice gift from our sponsors, Jack Daniels. (The winner Monday night was Conrad Knoten.)

And after two rounds, John Clark and Matthew McBride are tied for the lead in the overall standings.

And once again, the game surpassed the "grand" mark, as 1,066 players checked in for the Monday night round.

But moving onward, take note that the subject for the Wednesday night round is St. Louis sports, and starts at 7:30 p.m at stltoday.com/trivia.

Until then, stay sharp ... and wash your hands.

