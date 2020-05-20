P-D Live: Record crowd enjoys Tuesday night trivia; St. Louis sports is on tap tonight!

The ol' trivia room was jam-packed Tuesday night — 1,168 people to be exact — for the latest round of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest.”
Tuesday night's winner was John Sconomiglio, who will pick up a nice gift from our sponsors, Jack Daniels. (The winner Monday night was Conrad Knoten.)
And after two rounds, John Clark and Matthew McBride are tied for the lead in the overall standings.
And once again, the game surpassed the "grand" mark, as 1,066 players checked in for the Monday night round.
But moving onward, take note that the subject for the Wednesday night round is St. Louis sports, and starts at 7:30 p.m at stltoday.com/trivia.
Until then, stay sharp ... and wash your hands.
HOW TO PLAY:
Want to practice? Take one of our untimed quizzes from last week's game.
