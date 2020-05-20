You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
P-D Live: Record crowd enjoys Tuesday night trivia; St. Louis sports is on tap tonight!
0 comments

P-D Live: Record crowd enjoys Tuesday night trivia; St. Louis sports is on tap tonight!

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Jack Daniels Trivia

The ol' trivia room was jam-packed Tuesday night — 1,168 people to be exact — for the latest round of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest.”

Tuesday night's winner was John Sconomiglio, who will pick up a nice gift from our sponsors, Jack Daniels. (The winner Monday night was Conrad Knoten.)

And after two rounds, John Clark and Matthew McBride are tied for the lead in the overall standings.

And once again, the game surpassed the "grand" mark, as 1,066 players checked in for the Monday night round.

But moving onward, take note that the subject for the Wednesday night round is St. Louis sports, and starts at 7:30 p.m at stltoday.com/trivia.

You can sign up now at stltoday.com/trivia.

Until then, stay sharp ... and wash your hands.

HOW TO PLAY:

Sign up for Wednesday's live game.

Want to practice? Take one of our untimed quizzes from last week's game.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports