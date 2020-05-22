You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
P-D Live: Trivia closes out second contest; Rich Horton claims title
0 comments

P-D Live: Trivia closes out second contest; Rich Horton claims title

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5 for 5 months
200131 MU Post Dispatch Trivia Night 58

Attendees react to trivia answers at Moolah Shrine Center during A St. Louis Thing: The Post-Dispatch Trivia Night, in Maryland Heights on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Photo by Micah Usher

 MICAH USHER
Jack Daniels Trivia

Even better than the first go-around, the second edition of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” is in the books.

And hats off to Rich Horton, who held onto his overall lead going into the last round to claim the Week 2 title.

His prize from our sponsors, Jack Daniels, includes two free tickets for a tour of the distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

The winner of Thursday night's round was William Gilbert. He and the other nightly winners also will pick up some Jack Daniels swag.

After two weeks of heavy thinking, we're going to shut down the trivia machine to take a one-week breather for Memorial Day.

But we will be back with more questions, prizes and good clean fun on June 1.

As suggested by readers, look for categories about music and food when the games resume.

Until then, read your Post-Dispatch, keep your mouse finger loose — and wash your hands.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports