P-D Live: Trivia closes out second contest; Rich Horton claims title

Even better than the first go-around, the second edition of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” is in the books.
And hats off to Rich Horton, who held onto his overall lead going into the last round to claim the Week 2 title.
His prize from our sponsors, Jack Daniels, includes two free tickets for a tour of the distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.
The winner of Thursday night's round was William Gilbert. He and the other nightly winners also will pick up some Jack Daniels swag.
After two weeks of heavy thinking, we're going to shut down the trivia machine to take a one-week breather for Memorial Day.
But we will be back with more questions, prizes and good clean fun on June 1.
As suggested by readers, look for categories about music and food when the games resume.
Until then, read your Post-Dispatch, keep your mouse finger loose — and wash your hands.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.