P-D Live: Trivia closes out second contest; Rich Horton claims title

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Even better than the first go-around, the second edition of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” is in the books.

And hats off to Rich Horton, who held onto his overall lead going into the last round to claim the Week 2 title.

His prize from our sponsors, Jack Daniels, includes two free tickets for a tour of the distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee.

The winner of Thursday night's round was William Gilbert. He and the other nightly winners also will pick up some Jack Daniels swag.

After two weeks of heavy thinking, we're going to shut down the trivia machine to take a one-week breather for Memorial Day.

But we will be back with more questions, prizes and good clean fun on June 1.

As suggested by readers, look for categories about music and food when the games resume.

Until then, read your Post-Dispatch, keep your mouse finger loose — and wash your hands.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.