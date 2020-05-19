P-D Live Trivia tonight: How well do you know movies and TV?

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One thing is clear:

Trivia players did not mess a step, or take time off, in starting the second edition of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest.”

Monday night's victor was Conrad Knoten, who will pick up a nice gift from our sponsors, Jack Daniels.

And once again, the game surpassed the "grand" mark, as 1,066 players checked in for the Monday night round.

But enough history. Let's focus on the Tuesday night round, which is Movies & Television, and starts at 7:30 p.m at stltoday.com/trivia.

Until then, stay sharp ... and wash your hands.

HOW TO PLAY:

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.