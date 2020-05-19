You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
P-D Live Trivia tonight: How well do you know movies and TV?
0 comments

P-D Live Trivia tonight: How well do you know movies and TV?

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Jack Daniels Trivia

One thing is clear:

Trivia players did not mess a step, or take time off, in starting the second edition of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest.”

Monday night's victor was Conrad Knoten, who will pick up a nice gift from our sponsors, Jack Daniels.

And once again, the game surpassed the "grand" mark, as 1,066 players checked in for the Monday night round.

But enough history. Let's focus on the Tuesday night round, which is Movies & Television, and starts at 7:30 p.m at stltoday.com/trivia.

You can sign up now at stltoday.com/trivia.

Until then, stay sharp ... and wash your hands.

HOW TO PLAY:

Sign up for Tuesday's live game.

Want to practice? Take one of our untimed quizzes from last week's game.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports