P-D Live Trivia tonight: How well do you know movies and TV?

One thing is clear:
Trivia players did not mess a step, or take time off, in starting the second edition of the Post-Dispatch's “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest.”
Monday night's victor was Conrad Knoten, who will pick up a nice gift from our sponsors, Jack Daniels.
And once again, the game surpassed the "grand" mark, as 1,066 players checked in for the Monday night round.
But enough history. Let's focus on the Tuesday night round, which is Movies & Television, and starts at 7:30 p.m at stltoday.com/trivia.
Until then, stay sharp ... and wash your hands.
HOW TO PLAY:
