P-D online trivia contest to debut Monday, Monday, Monday
Attendees react to trivia answers at Moolah Shrine Center during A St. Louis Thing: The Post-Dispatch Trivia Night, in Maryland Heights on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Photo by Micah Usher

 MICAH USHER

Darn right, we're doing this ... and you're all invited.

The first-ever “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” from the Post-Dispatch will kick off Monday.

The contest, which was given a test run last week, is being sponsored by Jack Daniels. It will span four nights — Monday through Thursday.

This is a live event and players will need to check in each night by 7:30 p.m. at stltoday.com/trivia.

Players will be asked to answer 20 multiple-choice questions, with 20 seconds given to answer each question. (So there will be 80 questions total over the four nights.)

You can only make ONE choice per question, and the faster you provide the correct answer, the more points you get. Of course, the decisions of the judges are final.

We will have a prize winner for each evening's round, and then a grand prize winner for the week.

So please make it a point to play along and have some good, clean fun with your fellow P-D readers. And don't forget to invite your friends, family members and co-workers, just to add some competitive juice to the mix.

And remember to wash your hands.

