P-D’s Hummel, KSDK’s Cusumano lauded by local sports group

A tip of the cabbie cap to our own Rick Hummel, who next month will receive the Greg Maracek Memorial Award.

The presentation will be part of the annual induction ceremony hosted by the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.

"Commish" Hummel, a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and 50-year Post-Dispatch veteran, will pick up the hardware on May 2.

The award is named in honor of Greg Marecek, the longtime sports editor of the Suburban Journals and founder of the St. Louis organization.

Tim Moore, the hall's executive director, said the award recognizes a local person's efforts to promote STL sports.

"Who better than Rick Hummel to be the recipient of this award," Moore said. "His resume is perfect for what we want the award to stand for."

Frank Cusumano, stalwart sportscaster at KSDK (Channel 5) is the media member going into the Hall of Fame this year. (Hummel was inducted in 2013.)

Other 2022 inductees are: Ottis Anderson (football); Don Bliss and Carol Fromuth (golf); Mark Buehrle, Danny Cox and Curt Flood (baseball); Eugene "Deke" Edwards (wrestling); and Nikki Ziegelmeyer (ice skating).

The group also will honor Mike Bertani, longtime operations manager at Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Bombers Rugby Club.

The soiree is at Liuna Event Center, 4532 South Lindbergh Boulevard. Reception begins at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m.

For information or tickets, call 618-960-4231 or go to stlshof.com.

