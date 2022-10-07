P-D’s Kevin Johnson dubbed ‘living legend’ by journalists’ group

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Time to tip the musical scales to the Post-Dispatch’s own Kevin Johnson, who next month will be honored by the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists.

A graduate of the University of Maryland, Johnson has been the P-D’s pop music critic since 1998 and is the author of the music blog, “The Blender.”

Johnson will be recognized by the organization as a “living legend.”

Joining KJ in legendary status will be KMOV (Channel 4) anchor Maurice Drummond and longtime public affairs and communications veteran Adella D. Jones, who now is a professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

A banquet for the three honorees will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 at the II Monastero Banquet Center, 3050 Olive Boulevard, on the St. Louis University campus.

Tickets are $50 and are available at eventbrite.com.