P-D’s Kevin Johnson dubbed ‘living legend’ by journalists’ group

Time to tip the musical scales to the Post-Dispatch’s own Kevin Johnson, who next month will be honored by the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists.
A graduate of the University of Maryland, Johnson has been the P-D’s pop music critic since 1998 and is the author of the music blog, “The Blender.”
Johnson will be recognized by the organization as a “living legend.”
Joining KJ in legendary status will be KMOV (Channel 4) anchor Maurice Drummond and longtime public affairs and communications veteran Adella D. Jones, who now is a professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
A banquet for the three honorees will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 at the II Monastero Banquet Center, 3050 Olive Boulevard, on the St. Louis University campus.
Tickets are $50 and are available at eventbrite.com.