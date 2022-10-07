 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

P-D’s Kevin Johnson dubbed ‘living legend’ by journalists’ group

  • 0

Time to tip the musical scales to the Post-Dispatch’s own Kevin Johnson, who next month will be honored by the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists.

A graduate of the University of Maryland, Johnson has been the P-D’s pop music critic since 1998 and is the author of the music blog, “The Blender.”

Johnson will be recognized by the organization as a “living legend.” 

Joining KJ in legendary status will be KMOV (Channel 4) anchor Maurice Drummond and longtime public affairs and communications veteran Adella D. Jones, who now is a professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

A banquet for the three honorees will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 at the II Monastero Banquet Center, 3050 Olive Boulevard, on the St. Louis University campus.

People are also reading…

Tickets are $50 and are available at eventbrite.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News