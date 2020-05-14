P-D trivia live: Home stretch, folks; join us for final round

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Alright, alright, alright. Here we are at the fourth and final night for the first-ever “Totally Sanitized, Socially Distant, Shelter-In-Place Trivia Contest” from the Post-Dispatch?

Thanks to the fact that we upgraded our venue, our game Wednesday night handled 1,168 players, the most yet. And, dear readers, we do appreciate the big turnout.

Congratulations goes out today to Steve Klutho, who came out on top in last night's questioning.

He joins Marilyn Nenninger and Anthony Nicksich in the nightly winners' circle, with each getting a gift from the game's sponsor, Jack Daniels.

There also will be a grand prize for the player who piles up the best score over all four nights of competition.

By now, most of you should know the drill. This is a live event, so remember that players need to check in each night by 7:30 p.m. at stltoday.com/trivia.

So thanks for playing, finish strong, have fun ... and don't forget to wash your hands.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.