PAC tied to fraud suspect Tony Weaver no stranger to ethics complaints

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

And they’re back, before the Missouri Ethics Commission.

A complaint filed last week against a political action committee tied to Tony Weaver, a federally indicted ally of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, is not the first one ever levied against the committee.

In September 2020, the Unified Democratic Township Organization LLC agreed to pay a fine of $306 (10% of a total $3,068 fine) to the ethics commission in connection with four separate campaign reporting violations in 2018.

One of the four counts involved in the agreement concerned payments made to Weaver; his son, Tony Weaver Jr.; former County Councilwoman Rochelle Walton Gray; and Janay Mosley.

Gray, a former St. Louis County Council member and Weaver Sr.’s old boss, is the daughter of disbarred lawyer and former state representative Elbert Walton Jr.; Mosley is Walton’s granddaughter.

Each person was paid $1,500 for campaign work, but the payments were not reported on time, according to the agreement signed by Chevon Weaver, committee treasurer and wife of Tony Weaver Jr.

Chevon Weaver could not be reached for comment.

Last week, state Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, said she submitted a complaint to the ethics group over a $10,000 contribution that Page’s political action committee (Page PAC) made on May 31 to the Weaver committee.

Proudie’s complaint centers on the Weaver PAC not reporting the donation until June 30, which appears to have violated a state law that requires contributions exceeding $5,000 to be reported within 48 hours.

Should Proudie’s complaint be upheld, the Weaver committee could face, along with any new fines, having to pay the remaining 90% of the 2020 fine, or $2,762. That penalty would stem from a two-year probationary period contained in the 2020 agreement.

The ethics commission does not comment about pending complaints.

About a week after the Page PAC contribution was made, a federal indictment was unsealed that charges Tony Weaver Sr. with four counts of wire fraud in a scheme to obtain COVID-19 relief funds for a local businessman and then split the proceeds.

Weaver, who was making $82,000 a year at his county job, has pleaded not guilty.