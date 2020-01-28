Paige Hulsey named new weekend anchor at KMOV

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

KMOV stayed in-house when selecting their new weekend morning anchor.

Reporter Paige Hulsey takes over the big chair on Saturday and Sunday mornings. She will continue to report during weekday mornings, KMOV news director Scott Diener said.

She replaces Emily Pritchard, who ankled the station last week after three years.

Hulsey is a Bourbon native and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High in Washington. After studying broadcasting and rhetoric at Drake University, Hulsey moved to China and taught English for several years.

Before returning to her hometown to take the KMOV gig in January 2016, she anchored a morning show in Wisconsin.

The weekend revisions come one month after the station made major changes in its weekday newscasts:

Samantha Jones replaced Courtney Bryant as the co-anchor, alongside Steve Savard, on the main nightly reports. Cory Stark took over Bryant's 5 p.m. anchoring job, alongside Claire Kellett; and Maurice Drummond left the sports desk to anchor weekday morning newscasts with Marissa Hollowed.

