Pam Hupp book from local authors hitting shelves Tuesday

As STLers with an interest in true-crime stories may already know, a limited television series about Pam Hupp is set to debut next month.

But also take note that two local authors of a book about Hupp, a St. Charles County woman tied to three homicides, will be released next week.

The book, "Bone Deep," will be available on bookstore shelves on Tuesday. It was written by former Post-Dispatch reporter Charles Bosworth Jr. and STL lawyer Joel Schwartz.

Schwartz represented Russ Faria, who was originally convicted of murdering his wife, Betsy Faria, in 2011 and sentenced to life in prison. The conviction was overturned in 2015 and he was acquitted in a 2016 retrial.

In 2019, Hupp pleaded “no contest” to a charge that she killed another man to divert attention from herself as a suspect in Betsy Faria’s murder. Hupp was sentenced to life in prison.

Bosworth and Schwartz are set to sign copies of their book at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard; and at 1 p.m. March 19 at the Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 North Gore Avenue.

The TV series will begin March 8 on KSDK, titled "The Thing About Pam." It stars Renee Zellweger as Hupp and Josh Duhamel as Schwartz.

