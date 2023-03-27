Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To little surprise, voting on the partisan lightning-rod bill known as the Parents Bill of Rights Act split decidedly along political party lines as the GOP-controlled U.S. House passed the measure on Friday by a 213-208 vote.

That national voting pattern found no exceptions in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Voting in favor of the measure were the six Republican members of the U.S. House who represent portions of STL: Missouri members Ann Wagner, Jason Smith and Blaine Luetkemeyer; and Mike Bost and Mary Miller of Illinois.

Casting opposing ballots were Democrats Cori Bush of St. Louis and Nikki Budzinski of Springfield.

The bill’s backers contend that the legislation would include requiring education officials to provide parents with lists of books and other curriculum materials, online budgetary information and alerts about incidents of violence at their child’s school. Schools also would have to notify parents if their child uses a different name or pronoun at school.

Opponents of the measure have called the bill a gimmick that does nothing but repeat rights that parents already possess and also suggest that the legislation could lead to book bans.

The bill now moves to the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate, which is not expected to take action on the bill.