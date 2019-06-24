Subscribe for 99¢

Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Memorial Day at Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis (copy)

Darlene Coats, the District 11/12 commander of the American Legion, salutes during the flag raising at Memorial Day ceremony at the Soldiers Memorial in St. Louis on Monday, May 27, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

For all of its middle-of-the-roadness, Missouri does not take a back seat to many states when it comes to patriotism.

Given that Independence Day is right around the corner, WalletHub has released the "Most Patriotic States in America" — and the Show-Me Sector clocked in at No. 9.

In compiling the list, the personal-finance website took into account two main factors: military engagement and civic engagement.

The military component was relatively straightforward: per capita number of active-duty, reserves, enlistees and veterans in the state. Missouri finished at No. 22.

The criteria for ranking civic engagement, in which we were No. 8, was more varied: Share of adults voting in 2016 presidential election or primary elections; number of volunteer workers; trial and grand jury participation; membership in civic organizations/clubs; and civics education requirements in schools.

All of Missouri's eight border states finished below us: Kentucky (23); Arkansas (24); Nebraska (27); Tennessee (28); Iowa (30); Kansas (33); Oklahoma (35); and Illinois (41).

The most patriotic state: New Hampshire, followed by Wyoming, Vermont, Utah and Idaho.

The least patriotic, Nos. 46-50, were: Texas, West Virginia, California, New York and New Jersey.

Tags

Breaking News e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View comments