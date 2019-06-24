For all of its middle-of-the-roadness, Missouri does not take a back seat to many states when it comes to patriotism.
Given that Independence Day is right around the corner, WalletHub has released the "Most Patriotic States in America" — and the Show-Me Sector clocked in at No. 9.
In compiling the list, the personal-finance website took into account two main factors: military engagement and civic engagement.
The military component was relatively straightforward: per capita number of active-duty, reserves, enlistees and veterans in the state. Missouri finished at No. 22.
The criteria for ranking civic engagement, in which we were No. 8, was more varied: Share of adults voting in 2016 presidential election or primary elections; number of volunteer workers; trial and grand jury participation; membership in civic organizations/clubs; and civics education requirements in schools.
All of Missouri's eight border states finished below us: Kentucky (23); Arkansas (24); Nebraska (27); Tennessee (28); Iowa (30); Kansas (33); Oklahoma (35); and Illinois (41).
The most patriotic state: New Hampshire, followed by Wyoming, Vermont, Utah and Idaho.
The least patriotic, Nos. 46-50, were: Texas, West Virginia, California, New York and New Jersey.