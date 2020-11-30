Paul Cook out, 'Haze' Monroe in at KYKY

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The changes keep coming at Entercom St. Louis.

KYKY (98.1 FM) afternoon drive-time host Paul Cook has been let go from the station after 19 years.

And in his place, the station has tapped Dustin "Haze" Monroe as his replacement.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Cook announced the change:

"Hey Friends, some folks have asked if got sick again or if I quit Y98? In truth, they let me go on Friday (Nov. 20)," Cook's post read.

"It was an incredibly rewarding 19 years with you in the afternoon. So many extraordinary moments. I will always cherish it," Cook said.

Monroe, who had been toiling at Entercom's now-discontinued KNOU (96.3 FM), announced on Friday that he would be taking over Cook's 2 to 7 p.m. shift.