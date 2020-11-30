Paul Cook out, 'Haze' Monroe in at KYKY

The changes keep coming at Entercom St. Louis.
KYKY (98.1 FM) afternoon drive-time host Paul Cook has been let go from the station after 19 years.
And in his place, the station has tapped Dustin "Haze" Monroe as his replacement.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Cook announced the change:
"Hey Friends, some folks have asked if got sick again or if I quit Y98? In truth, they let me go on Friday (Nov. 20)," Cook's post read.
"It was an incredibly rewarding 19 years with you in the afternoon. So many extraordinary moments. I will always cherish it," Cook said.
Monroe, who had been toiling at Entercom's now-discontinued KNOU (96.3 FM), announced on Friday that he would be taking over Cook's 2 to 7 p.m. shift.
Monroe will join KYKY's local roster of morning-drive team Jen Myers and Tim Convy, and former television reporter Julie Tristan, who is pulling double shifts — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 7 p.m. to midnight.
The personnel moves at KYKY are the first major changes under the direction of Leo Baldwin, who was brought in two weeks ago from Florida to manage Entercom's adult-contemporary stations, KYKY and KEZK (102.5 FM).
Also this month, Entercom began operating two stations new to its fold — WHHL (104.1 FM), branded as "Hot 104," and WFUN (96.3 FM), aka "The Lou."
WFUN took the dial spot that had been occupied by KNOU.
Entercom St Louis also operates the market's top two talk-radio stations: KMOX (1120 AM) and KFTK (97.1 FM).
