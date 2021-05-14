 Skip to main content
Payoute, KSDK part ways after contract expired
Payoute, KSDK part ways after contract expired

Jasmine Payoute

Jasmine Payoute (Photo by KSDK)

Several sharp-eyed viewers of KSDK (Channel 5) have contacted this bureau after noticing the absence of reporter Jasmine Payoute from their home screens.

The station parted ways with Payoute after her contract expired last month, said Alicia Elsner, the station's general manager.

Payoute came to STL in October 2018, after a two-year reporting stint in Shreveport, Louisiana. She could not be reached for comment.

