Pending solution of St. Louis parking-ticket fiasco doesn’t prevent 33 payment reminders

You can fight City Hall and win, but be prepared to go all 12 rounds.

Readers of this space have expressed a desire to keep up with the saga of Steve Moro, a St. Louis County man (and this bureau's brother-in-law).

Moro has had quite a runaround with the St. Louis treasurer's office over 50 parking tickets — on a car he hadn't owned for two years — with fines totaling at least $1,500.

In his defense, Moro obtained records from the Missouri Department of Revenue that showed he had sold the car to a dealer in 2019. The traffic violations accumulated late last year in the Carondelet neighborhood.

But William A. Douthit, the administrative hearing officer of the city's traffic violation bureau, told Moro those official state records did not qualify as "credible evidence,” and refused to cancel the tickets. Douthit said Moro could go to court and fight the case.

After the first report about the matter ran in this paper on March 16, Treasurer Adam Layne reviewed the case and a resolution is now in the works.

But amazingly enough, just last week the bureau mailed Moro 33 postcard reminders asking him to pay the fines on the tickets.

Naturally, Moro plans to wait until his lawyer and the treasurer's office finalize the solution, which should be within the next week or two, Moro has been told.

"You'd think," Moro said, "they at least would've put a stop on the payment reminders until we got this worked out."

