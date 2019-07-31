Some familiar call letters — and a perennial political candidate with a famous uncle and a history of money problems — are involved in the sale of two local radio stations.
According to industry website Radio Online, WGNU (920 AM) and KXEN (1010 AM) are being sold to Berry Broadcasting for $650,000. The company is owned by Paul Berry III, nephew of rock and roll legend Chuck Berry.
The owner of a bail-bond business and former host of the short-lived "Show Me Politics" on KDNL (Channel 30), Berry has run unsuccessfully four times for political office and has switched political parties once.
In October, Berry was the Republican candidate who lost to incumbent Democrat Steve Stenger.
During the campaign, the Post-Dispatch reported that Berry had been evicted from apartments five times in 14 years and owed thousands of dollars.
His first run for political office, as a Democrat, was for a Missouri house seat in 2012. He switched to the Republican side and lost a state house seat race in 2014; then lost a bid for a U.S. congressional seat in 2016.
WGNU offers general news and sports shows along with religious programming. Sports mavens Brian Stull and Bob Ramsey are two of the station's better-known names.
The station is best remembered as the longtime radio home of Chuck Norman, who started it in 1961 in Granite City.
KXEN is a Christian station focusing on Bible teachings and religious talk shows.