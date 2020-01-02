Perfecto pitcher Don Larsen, former STL Brown, died Wednesday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Don Larsen — a former St. Louis Brown and the central figure in arguably the most famous World Series game ever — died Wednesday of esophageal cancer. He was 90 years old.

On Oct. 8, 1956, Larsen became, and still remains, the only player in the history of baseball to pitch a no-hitter — and a perfect no-hitter to boot — in a World Series game.

Although his perfecto came while he was pitching for the New York Yankees, Larsen began his career with the star-crossed Browns in 1953. That was the last year the Browns were in St. Louis, as they were sold and moved to Baltimore for the 1954 season.

After spending 1954 with the Orioles, Larsen was traded to the Yankees in 1955. Then in 1956, with St. Louis favorite son Yogi Berra behind the plate, Larsen pitched a perfect no-hitter against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

"I didn't even know I was going to pitch that day; they hadn't decided who was going to start," said Larsen, while he was attending a St. Louis Browns Historical Society reunion in 2018 in Sunset Hills.