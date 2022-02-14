Photos from 'Fletch' flick with Jon Hamm made public

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

More than 18 months after the project was announced, some glimpses of the new "Fletch" movie — starring STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm — are available through some still photos.

Entertainment Weekly has released shots from the film that is scheduled for release later this year. Shooting on the film began in summer 2021.

First announced in July 2020, the film will feature Hamm playing the title character from the Gregory Mcdonald book series about fictional newspaper reporter Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher.

This latest effort is based on Mcdonald's second novel, "Confess, Fletch," in which our hero finds himself in the middle of multiple murders while he tries to locate his girlfriend's stolen art collection.

The cast also includes Hamm's "Mad Men" co-star John Slatterty, Marcia Gay Harden and Kyle MacLachlan.

The character was first brought to the big screen by Chevy Chase in "Fletch" (1985) and "Fletch Lives" (1989).

Several attempts to reboot the series fell away, with Entertainment Weekly reporting that A-listers such as Ben Affleck and Ryan Reynolds had been linked to those false starts.

In 2020, Hamm told Tinseltown tattlesheets that he was not planning to imitate Chase in the role.

"I’m not interested in that and I don’t think anybody else would be," Hamm said. "The character in the book's a lot different than Chevy's portrayal ... so maybe there’s a way to get a version that’s more true-to-life for the book."

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.