Pioneer P-D reporter Virginia Irwin being honored

When it comes to qualifying as a pioneering journalist, World War II correspondent Virginia Irwin takes a back seat to no one.

The former Post-Dispatch reporter was the first woman and one of the first two American journalists to reach Berlin and cover the Russian Army’s invasion of the German capital.

Irwin will be honored Saturday by the Webster Groves chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

"She was such a spunky thing, and an underdog. I fell in love with this lady," said Judy Ermold, chair of the DAR chapter's history committee.

"And with March being 'Women's History Month,' it seemed fitting," Ermold said.

To say the least, Irwin's story is a compelling one.

In this journal's "Look Back" series in 2011, former P-D reporter Tim O'Neil wrote that Irwin "thrived when reporters took their whiskey straight and cigarettes strong."

Reared in Quincy, Illinois, the 24-year-old Irwin was hired by the Post-Dispatch in 1932 as a clerk in the "morgue" (library). Soon after, she wrote her way onto the feature pages.

She first went to Europe in 1942 as a Red Cross volunteer, but re-upped with the newspaper in 1943 as a war correspondent.

As the war in Europe was drawing to a close in spring 1945, Irwin found herself in a jeep with a Boston reporter and an Army jeep driver, racing their way through 80 miles of Russian-controlled forests to reach Berlin.

Once there, she grabbed her portable typewriter and recorded what she saw on the war-torn streets.

"The Russians have shown no mercy. They have done to Berlin what the German Army did to Leningrad and Stalingrad," Irwin wrote.

"The air stinks of cordite and the dead."

In her off-hours, in true journalistic fashion, she drank vodka with Russian officers and danced to their scratchy Victrola music, O'Neil wrote.

When the two reporters made it back to the American lines, military censors were angry that the two had gone to Berlin without authorization, so they yanked their press credentials and withheld their copy.

Irwin's first of three stories finally splashed the front page on May 8, 1945, the day after Germany surrendered.

With her dispatches running in dozens of U.S. newspapers, her publisher, Joseph Pulitzer II, gave her an extra year's pay as a bonus. (Still miffed, the Army did not invite her to the big correspondents' dinner in Washington in 1946.)

Irwin retired from the Post-Dispatch in 1963 and died in 1980 in Mount Vernon, Mo; she was 72. In 2015,she was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.

