Pioneer P-D reporter Virginia Irwin being honored

When it comes to qualifying as a pioneering journalist, World War II correspondent Virginia Irwin takes a back seat to no one.

The former Post-Dispatch reporter was the first woman and one of the first two American journalists to reach Berlin and cover the Russian Army’s invasion of the German capital.

Virginia Irwin

This photograph of Virginia Irwin, taken in St. Louis in 1939, ran on the Post-Dispatch front page on May 8, 1945, with the first of three three dispatches from Berlin. Army censors sat on her copy until the Germans formally surrendered. But her three-part series describing the street fighting in Berlin was picked up by The Associated Press and published in dozens of newspapers. The Post-Dispatch on the desk next to her typewriter is the edition of Oct. 17, 1939, reporting the German sinking of the British Battleship Royal Oak at Scapa Flow, Scotland. (Post-Dispatch)

Irwin will be honored Saturday by the Webster Groves chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

"She was such a spunky thing, and an underdog. I fell in love with this lady," said Judy Ermold, chair of the DAR chapter's history committee.

"And with March being 'Women's History Month,' it seemed fitting," Ermold said.

To say the least, Irwin's story is a compelling one.

Virginia Irwin

Virginia Irwin (left) writes a story beneath a tree somewhere in France after reaching the front in summer 1944. With her is (center) Marjorie Avery of the Detroit Free Press and Judy Borden of the New York Sun. Irwin preferred the action along the front to the press hotels behind the lines. (Post-Dispatch)

In this journal's "Look Back" series in 2011, former P-D reporter Tim O'Neil wrote that Irwin "thrived when reporters took their whiskey straight and cigarettes strong."

Reared in Quincy, Illinois, the 24-year-old Irwin was hired by the Post-Dispatch in 1932 as a clerk in the "morgue" (library). Soon after, she wrote her way onto the feature pages.

She first went to Europe in 1942 as a Red Cross volunteer, but re-upped with the newspaper in 1943 as a war correspondent.

As the war in Europe was drawing to a close in spring 1945, Irwin found herself in a jeep with a Boston reporter and an Army jeep driver, racing their way through 80 miles of Russian-controlled forests to reach Berlin.

Once there, she grabbed her portable typewriter and recorded what she saw on the war-torn streets.

Virginia Irwin

Post-Dispatch reporter Virginia Irwin and Army Sgt. Johnny Wilson in Berlin April 27-28, 1945, while the Russians were advancing upon the last German defenders in the bomb-wrecked city. Irwin, a native of Quincy, Ill., joined the Post-Dispatch in 1932 and was a feature writer when World War II began. In 1943, she took a leave of absence to serve in the Red Cross in England. Shortly before the Allied invasion of Normandy beach on June 6, 1944, she talked the newspaper into accrediting her as a war correspondent. She reached France on July 11 and wrote columns and stories about soldiers, military life and battles. On April 25, she and Boston Traveler correspondent Andrew Tully, with Sgt. Wilson at the wheel of their Jeep, reached Torgau, Germany, on the Elbe River, where American and Russian forces met. Without authorization from the Army press office, they decided to try for Berlin, 80 miles to the north through Russian lines. A few weeks before, her editors had asked whether she wanted to be relieved. Irwin cabled back, "I want to stick it out until I get to Berlin." She got there on April 27, four days before Adolf Hitler killed himself. But when Irwin and Tully returned to American lines, furious Army censors yanked their credentials and refused to send their stories for a week. They were angry because she and Tully did not get the Army's permission to head for Berlin. (Post-Dispatch)

"The Russians have shown no mercy. They have done to Berlin what the German Army did to Leningrad and Stalingrad," Irwin wrote.

"The air stinks of cordite and the dead."

In her off-hours, in true journalistic fashion, she drank vodka with Russian officers and danced to their scratchy Victrola music, O'Neil wrote.

When the two reporters made it back to the American lines, military censors were angry that the two had gone to Berlin without authorization, so they yanked their press credentials and withheld their copy.

Irwin's first of three stories finally splashed the front page on May 8, 1945, the day after Germany surrendered.

With her dispatches running in dozens of U.S. newspapers, her publisher, Joseph Pulitzer II, gave her an extra year's pay as a bonus. (Still miffed, the Army did not invite her to the big correspondents' dinner in Washington in 1946.)

Irwin retired from the Post-Dispatch in 1963 and died in 1980 in Mount Vernon, Mo; she was 72. In 2015,she was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame.

