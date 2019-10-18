What better way to fill a morning with fun than to talk about politics.
On Wednesday, Ron "Johnny Rabbitt" Elz will hold another rally in the Lee Auditorium at the Missouri History Museum to discuss local and state politics.
The event will be headlined by political consultants and multimedia mavens John Hancock and Michael Kelley. The pair host a radio show Friday mornings on KMOX (1120 AM) and a television show at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on KTVI.
Kelly is a former Missouri Democratic Party chairman and the son of longtime labor leader Bob Kelley.
Hancock is a former state legislator and former executive director and chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.
(Added bonus: Hancock will tinkle the ivories with ragtime piano music from 10 a.m. until the program starts at 10:30. It goes until noon.)
Other guests at the event include Tim Tucker, grandson of Mayor Raymond R. Tucker (1953-1965) and Barry Cervantes, son of Mayor A. J. Cervantes (1965-1973).
And while you're at the museum, check out other events that made local news at the Missouri History Museum's two-part display: "Pulitzer Prize Photos" and "In Focus: St. Louis Post-Dispatch Photographs."
The Pulitzer display is part of a traveling exhibit from the Newseum in Washington. The P-D portion is a locally focused exhibit that features about 75 photos of life in St. Louis from the 1920s to the present.