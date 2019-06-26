Looks like some political brouhaha is bubbling around a new Clint Eastwood movie that includes Jon Hamm in its cast.
It seems one of Hamm's co-stars, Olivia Wilde, was one of about 40 performers who in March signed a petition to boycott the state of Georgia because it recently passed restrictive abortion legislation.
Companies such as Disney, Netflix and WarnerMedia also have said they would reconsider doing business with the state.
Still, Eastwood maintains that he plans to film his 41st directorial effort in the state beginning later this summer.
One supporter of Eastwood's decision is former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who met with Hollywood execs earlier this month to encourage them to continue patronizing her home state.
STL's No. 1 celeb has been chosen to play an FBI agent in "Richard Jewell," which tells the story of a security guard wrongly named by police as a suspect in the the pipe-bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.
Maintaining his innocence throughout, Jewell was completely exonerated by the FBI three months after the bombing. He died in 2007 at age 44.
Other stars attached to the film are Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, as Jewell's lawyer, and Kathy Bates, as Jewell's mother. Paul Walter Hauser is set to star in the title role.