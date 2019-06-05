Time to lower those joysticks to half-staff, gamer boys and girls: St. Louis is no Mecca for electronic gaming.
Fans of Fortnite and Call of Duty soldiers will take no comfort knowing our fair burg signs in at No. 72 out of the largest 100 U.S. cities, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
The list lovers looked at three main categories: internet quality/coverage; gaming environment; and gamer/developer opportunities.
The most alarming fact, even for the non-shooters and role players among us, is that St. Louis ranked No. 76 when it comes to internet quality.
That category looked at: internet cost; average internet speed; share of households with broadband connection; and the estimated presence of 5G coverage by the end of 2019.
Our best showing was in the gamer/developer opportunities, No. 36. The criteria included the number of: video-game job openings; gaming tournaments and prize money; and number of video-game college programs (should someone want a degree in Red Dead Redemption).
In gaming environment, St. Louis came in at No. 66. This category used the percentage of households with computers and adults with smartphones; number of arcades and video-game/computer stores; and the annual number of comic-book and sci-fi/fantasy conventions.
Most of our major neighbors fared better than us: Indianapolis (28); Chicago (29); Cincinnati (31); Louisville (32); Nashville (57); and Kansas City (64). Only Memphis finished lower, at No. 98.
To little surprise on either end, the best city is Seattle and the worst is Detroit.