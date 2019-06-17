A recent list about which states are best for summer road trips reaches a murky conclusion about Missouri:
Is this a good state to drive in, or drive through?
Personal-finance website Wallethub lists the Show-Me Sector as No. 34 overall in the nation — ranking strong in costs (No. 13), solid for attractions (No. 29), and low in safety (No. 45).
The cost category looked at gas prices, tolls, cost of car repairs, hotel/motel rates and camping costs. The attractions category looked at natural attractions and parklands, and also nightlife and restaurants.
Our Achilles Heel of safety stems from a look at the quality of roads and bridges, traffic fatalities, car thefts, driving laws, percentage of uninsured drivers and violent crime.
Here is a look at our bordering states: Illinois (17); Nebraska (18); Iowa (20); Oklahoma (26); Tennessee (32); Kansas (44); and Arkansas (46).
The best road-trip state: North Carolina. The worst (at least it's brief) Rhode Island.