Postal police still working case of dumped mail in Ferguson
Postal police still working case of dumped mail in Ferguson

Two weeks after a load of mail was found dumped at the bottom of a Ferguson trash bin, postal authorities are still trying to get to the bottom of the case.

Kevin Cloninger, a spokesman for the postal service inspector general's office in St. Charles, said the probe is ongoing.

"We are continuing our investigation and will report our findings to the U.S. Attorney's Office," Cloninger said.

Jonathan Thomas found mail in dumpster behind his business

Ferguson business owner Jonathan Thomas, shown Tuesday, May 4, 2021, dropped some trash in this commercial dumpster behind his store Monday evening at 100 North Florissant Road and found a load of U.S. mail dumped inside. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

The dumped mail was discovered May 3 in a dumpster outside a business owned by Jonathan Thomas in the 100 block of North Florissant Road.

Most of the pieces of mail — which Thomas estimated to be about 1,000 items — had posting dates of April 30, indicating it was likely dumped May 1 or May 3.

mail 1

Jonathan Thomas said he found piles of undelivered mail in a dumpster in Ferguson on Monday, May 3, 2021. (Photo by Mollie Thomas)

Thomas said that when he reported the dumped mail on the evening of May 3, he was told over the phone by a postal employee to simply drop it all back in the mail and it would be delivered.

“And I thought, no, there has to be some accountability for this," Thomas told the Post-Dispatch the following day.

Said Cloninger, "I can tell you this is a top priority and we anticipate having it resolved as timely and efficiently as we can."

Ferguson business owner Jonathan Thomas found a load of undelivered mail in a dumpster behind his store Monday evening. Video by Hillary Levin
