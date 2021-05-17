Postal police still working case of dumped mail in Ferguson

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two weeks after a load of mail was found dumped at the bottom of a Ferguson trash bin, postal authorities are still trying to get to the bottom of the case.

Kevin Cloninger, a spokesman for the postal service inspector general's office in St. Charles, said the probe is ongoing.

"We are continuing our investigation and will report our findings to the U.S. Attorney's Office," Cloninger said.

The dumped mail was discovered May 3 in a dumpster outside a business owned by Jonathan Thomas in the 100 block of North Florissant Road.

Most of the pieces of mail — which Thomas estimated to be about 1,000 items — had posting dates of April 30, indicating it was likely dumped May 1 or May 3.

Thomas said that when he reported the dumped mail on the evening of May 3, he was told over the phone by a postal employee to simply drop it all back in the mail and it would be delivered.

“And I thought, no, there has to be some accountability for this," Thomas told the Post-Dispatch the following day.

Said Cloninger, "I can tell you this is a top priority and we anticipate having it resolved as timely and efficiently as we can."

