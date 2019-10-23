Thanks to a third radio personality, the courtroom confrontation between radio hosts John Carney and J.C. Corcoran has been continued until next week.
Jay Kanzler, a lawyer who hosts a talk show on KTRS (550 AM), represents Carney, also a KTRS voice, in his assault complaint against Corcoran, most recently of KBDZ (93.1 FM).
A hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in St. Louis Circuit Court on an order of protection issued last month after Corcoran allegedly assaulted Carney in the Soulard area of St. Louis.
But Judge Michael Lamont Walton could not guarantee the hearing would be completed before Kanzler had to appear in U.S. District Court on an unrelated matter, so Walton postponed the hearing until 9 a.m. Oct. 30.
The dispute between the two longtime radio personalities began Sept. 16, when Carney alleges that Corcoran waited for him at his car after he had finished a broadcast from a restaurant.
Carney, who had made a wisecrack about Corcoran on the air just days before, said Corcoran threatened him and his family and then hit him in the face.
Corcoran has countered that he approached Carney only to ask him to stop insulting him on the air, but that Carney shoved him and acted aggressively.
The day after the incident, St. Louis Circuit Judge Barbara Peebles issued a protection order that bans Corcoran from communicating with Carney or coming within 300 feet of him, his home or his workplace.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Joe Holleman is a regular paid guest on KTRS' mid-morning show with Jennifer Blome and Art Holliday. Over the years, Holleman also has been a guest on numerous shows hosted by both Corcoran and Carney.