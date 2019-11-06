Real news: The media in STL will be the focus of the next Ron "Johnny Rabbitt" Elz presentation Nov. 14 at the Missouri History Museum.
The event carries the official title of "A History of St. Louis Media: The Power of The Press, Radio & TV,"
Elz will bring old photos from his 65 years in the local media machine and several other panelists promise to show up, including:
Monica Adams, currently the traffic reporter for KTVI (Channel 2) and host of a fitness show on KMOX (1120 AM); longtime radio and television sports reporter Ron Jacober; KMOX news alum Rick Wallace; and Robert Duffy, former writer for the Post-Dispatch and Beacon publications.
(Fair warning: This bureau also will take part in the presentation.)
The program is free and open to the public. It runs from 10:30 a.m. until noon in the museum's Lee Auditorium.