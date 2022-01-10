Press Club awards highest honor to Claudia Burris

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis Press Club wrapped up its 2021 activities with year-end honors — which included awarding the club's top honor to Claudia Burris.

Burris was the recipient of the group's “Catfish” award, which recognizes exceptional contributions to the field of communications and to the club.

(For the curious: the honor is called the "Catfish" in recognition of the long-gone Catfish & Crystal restaurant in downtown St. Louis, where the club's founders met in the 1950s.)

For more than 15 years, Burris has coordinated the club's journalism-student scholarship program that has provided scholarship grants to hundreds of students.

A University of Missouri-Columbia grad and an Arnold resident, Burris is a ceramic artist who heads CRB Studios.