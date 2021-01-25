 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Press Club continues overhaul with fourth new board member
0 comments

Press Club continues overhaul with fourth new board member

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The remaking of the St. Louis Press Club continues with the appointment of a fourth new board member.

Miran Halen, a major fundraiser and volunteer for numerous charities and arts organizations in STL, has been picked for a slot on the club's governing group, the club announced Monday.

Miran Halen

St. Louis Press Club member Miran Halen. (Photo by St. Louis Press Club)

Halen also serves on the boards of the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis and the St. Louis Symphony Advisory Council.

A trained soprano, Halen is the wife of violinist David Halen, concertmaster of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

In late 2020, the club filled three vacancies on its board by appointing public relations veteran Sarah Thompson, St. Louis County election commissioner Peggy Barnhart and media lawyer Joseph E. Martineau.

Along with the new board members, the club also has named longtime public relations and special events manager Joan Lee Berkman as its president.

Berkman will oversee the daily operations of the 64-year-old organization. She replaces photographer William Greenblatt, who served as club president for four years.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports