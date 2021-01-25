Press Club continues overhaul with fourth new board member

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The remaking of the St. Louis Press Club continues with the appointment of a fourth new board member.
Miran Halen, a major fundraiser and volunteer for numerous charities and arts organizations in STL, has been picked for a slot on the club's governing group, the club announced Monday.
Halen also serves on the boards of the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis and the St. Louis Symphony Advisory Council.
A trained soprano, Halen is the wife of violinist David Halen, concertmaster of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.
In late 2020, the club filled three vacancies on its board by appointing public relations veteran Sarah Thompson, St. Louis County election commissioner Peggy Barnhart and media lawyer Joseph E. Martineau.
Along with the new board members, the club also has named longtime public relations and special events manager Joan Lee Berkman as its president.
Berkman will oversee the daily operations of the 64-year-old organization. She replaces photographer William Greenblatt, who served as club president for four years.
