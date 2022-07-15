Pro-Choice Missouri chooses both candidates in County Council race

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The abortion rights group Pro-Choice Missouri seems to have an ironic problem: making too many choices, which is not unlike making no choice at all.

In its list of candidate endorsements for the upcoming Aug. 2 primaries, the organization picked both of the Democratic candidates in the race for the St. Louis County Council seat in District 1.

That race pits incumbent Rita Heard Days against Terry Wilson, a Jennings city councilman.

In seven other Democratic primary races in St. Louis County, the abortion advocacy group selected only one candidate per race, including incumbent County Executive Sam Page over challenger Jane Dueker.