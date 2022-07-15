 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pro-Choice Missouri chooses both candidates in County Council race

days and wilson

St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days (left) faces a challenge from Jennings City Councilman Terry Wilson in the Aug. 2, 2022 Democratic primary.

The abortion rights group Pro-Choice Missouri seems to have an ironic problem: making too many choices, which is not unlike making no choice at all.

In its list of candidate endorsements for the upcoming Aug. 2 primaries, the organization picked both of the Democratic candidates in the race for the St. Louis County Council seat in District 1.

That race pits incumbent Rita Heard Days against Terry Wilson, a Jennings city councilman.

In seven other Democratic primary races in St. Louis County, the abortion advocacy group selected only one candidate per race, including incumbent County Executive Sam Page over challenger Jane Dueker.

