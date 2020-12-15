 Skip to main content
Producer/promoter named to St. Louis Press Club board
Sarah Thompson

Sarah Thompson (Photo by St. Louis Press Club)

Sarah Thompson, a public relations and marketing veteran in STL, has been named to the board of the St. Louis Press Club.

Thompson owns a firm that works mostly with nonprofits and small companies in the arts-culture field.

She is a host and producer of "City Corner," which airs on STL TV, the city cable channel, as well as on KDNL (Channel 30).

She has been a contributor to "Great Day St. Louis" on KMOV (Channel 4) and has worked with KETC (Channel 9), HEC-TV and Charter Communications.

A native of St. Louis, she is a graduate of MICDS High School.

Thompson is the third new board member to be appointed recently.

In October, media lawyer Joseph E. Martineau was tabbed for the board, and in November St. Louis County election commissioner Peggy Barnhart was named as a member.

