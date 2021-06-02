Pump track cycling competition coming to St. Charles County

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A tip of the bike helmet to St. Charles County, which has landed one of the qualifying meets in the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship bicycle races.

The competition will be July 31, between tour stops in Russia and Germany. Racing starts at noon at the county's Kinetic Park, 7801 Town Square Ave. in Dardenne Prairie.

Pump tracks feature hills and turns that are designed to be ridden by generating momentum with body movement, instead of by pedaling.

The competition is a qualifying round for the world finals, which will be held later this year at a site that has not yet been determined.

