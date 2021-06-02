 Skip to main content
Pump track cycling competition coming to St. Charles County
Pump track cycling competition coming to St. Charles County

Youth Activity Park opens country's biggest pump track

Richard Hoggan, 8, rides a bicycle on the new asphalt pump track at the Youth Activity Park in Dardenne Prairie on June 24, 2020. 

 Photo by Chris Kohley, Post-Dispatch

A tip of the bike helmet to St. Charles County, which has landed one of the qualifying meets in the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship bicycle races.

The competition will be July 31, between tour stops in Russia and Germany. Racing starts at noon at the county's Kinetic Park, 7801 Town Square Ave. in Dardenne Prairie.

Pump tracks feature hills and turns that are designed to be ridden by generating momentum with body movement, instead of by pedaling.

The competition is a qualifying round for the world finals, which will be held later this year at a site that has not yet been determined.

The Bottom Line: St. Louis leaders rethink development incentives

