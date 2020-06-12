Radio host 'Delilah' returns to STL on KEZK

Nationally syndicated radio host Delilah Rene is returning to STL airwaves next week.
Starting Monday, the "Delilah" show will air on KEZK (102.5 FM) from 7 p.m. to midnight Sundays through Fridays.
Rene's show, which is based in Seattle, is carried by about 150 stations across the nation as a blend of adult contemporary music, listener call-ins and inspirational storytelling.
"Delilah was a staple on St. Louis radio for many years and we’re thrilled to welcome her back to her St. Louis radio home," said Becky Domyan, chief of Entercom St. Louis, which operates KEZK.
The radio show also plays a part in the Hallmark Channel series "Cedar Cove, with Rene's quotes and inspirational pieces serving to set up some of the show's plot devices.
In 2017, Rene made national news when she stepped away from radio for a time after the suicide of her son.
A radio veteran of more than 35 years, Rene is a member of both the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame. She also is the author of four books.
