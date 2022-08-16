 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Radio host Jeff Burton of ‘The Point’ died Monday after cancer battle

Longtime local radio host Jeff Burton died Monday, after a 16-month battle with prostate cancer. He was 55.

Burton had spent the last eight years as a member of “The Rizzuto Show” on KPNT (107.7 FM). His colleagues on the morning show posted this message Monday on social media:

“We’re devastated to share that today we lost our wonderful friend and colleague, Jeff Burton,” the post said, adding that staff at the station “loved and admired Jeff for countless reasons — his kindness, his humor, his generosity — to just name a few.”

Burton, who started working in STL radio in the mid-1980s, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2021 and entered hospice care in July. 

He is survived by his wife, Juli Burton, and two daughters. Funeral arrangements are pending, the station reported.

