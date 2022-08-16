Radio host Jeff Burton of ‘The Point’ dies after cancer battle

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime local radio host Jeff Burton died Monday, after a 16-month battle with prostate cancer. He was 55.

Burton had spent the last eight years as a member of “The Rizzuto Show” on KPNT (105.7 FM). His colleagues on the morning show posted this message Monday on social media:

“We’re devastated to share that today we lost our wonderful friend and colleague, Jeff Burton,” the post said, adding that staff at the station “loved and admired Jeff for countless reasons — his kindness, his humor, his generosity — to just name a few.”

Burton, who started working in STL radio in the mid-1980s, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2021 and entered hospice care in July.

He is survived by his wife, Juli Burton, and two daughters. Funeral arrangements are pending, the station reported.