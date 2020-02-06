Radio host's Carney's Kids charity sets 20th annual bash

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime local radio host John Carney is up to his old tricks — throwing "CarneyVal" later this month to raise money for his Carney's Kids charity.

The do-good shindig is set for Feb. 22 at Ameristar Casino in St. Charles.

Carney is the host, along with Julie Buck, from noon to 3 p.m. weekdays on KTRS (550 AM).

This marks the 20th year that Carney will don unusual, and sometimes questionable, attire and ply patrons with food and cocktails for a good cause. (Masks and costumes are encouraged, but not mandatory.)

Carney's Kids provides financial support and promotes kid-focused organizations.

An open bar will pour from 6 to 10 p.m., with food from 13 STL restaurants being served until 8 p.m.

Riding herd over the evening as emcee will be KTRS colleague Heidi Glaus. Comedians Julian McCullough and Billy Wayne Davis will crack wise and music will be provided by the Soulard Island Dudes.

Tickets are $125, or $1,000 for a table of 10. For more information or tickets, go to carneyskids.org.

Editor's note: The Post-Dispatch's Joe Holleman is a regular guest on KTRS' mid-morning show with Jennifer Blome and Art Holliday.

