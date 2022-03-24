Radio ratings reveal skirmishes between similar stations

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Hubbard-St. Louis still holds the upper hand when it comes to music on your radio, grabbing three of the top four spots in the latest Nielsen ratings.

But some stations within the same genre — country, talk and non-commercial — are jockeying for higher spots.

For the February "book" — a back-in-the-day term from when ratings were published in softcover reports — Hubbard's KSHE (94.7 FM) held the top spot, as usual, with a mark of 8.6.

Adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM), an Audacy station, managed to grab second place with a mark of 7.5.

But KEZK was closely followed by two more Hubbard stations, alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM) at 7.2 and adult hits WARH (106.5 FM) at 7.1. Finishing fifth was urban adult contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM), which clocked in at 6.9.

Rounding out the top 10 were: classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); Christian radio KLJY (99.1 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); then WIL's country music rival KSD (93.7 FM); and sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM).

The ratings are representative of the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) that a station gets between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.

STL is the 24th largest radio market in the nation.

In the see-sawing news/talk radio battle, KMOX (1120 AM) came out on top with a mark of 3.8, good for No. 11 in the rankings. Conservative KFTK (97.1 FM) finished at No. 13, with a mark of 3.4.

A battle of sorts seems to be developing in the no-commercials world of local radio.

Community station KDHX (88.1 FM), garnered a mark of 2.8, which was good for No. 16 in the rankings. NPR-related KWMU (90.7 FM) was No. 17, with a mark of 2.4. The two stations had tied in the January book.

