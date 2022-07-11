Radio station Hot 104 hires St. Louis 'Basketball Wives' star under federal indictment

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Local radio station WHHL (104.1 FM) has pulled together a morning crew of native St. Louisans, billing them as “The Home Team.”

On Monday, the trio took over the 6-10 a.m. weekday shift at the urban contemporary station that brands itself as “Hot 104.”

And while all three are familiar with our fair burg, one of them also has a close acquaintance with our federal courthouse.

Brittish Williams, a star on the reality show “Basketball Wives,” was indicted in September by a federal grand jury on multiple fraud and identity theft charges. She has pleaded not guilty.

Her attorney at the time of the indictment, Jason Korner, said his client was “targeted because of her celebrity.”

Korner and Williams “have gone our separate ways,” the Clayton lawyer said when reached on Thursday. The case still is pending in federal court.

Williams could not be reached for comment.

In a press release last week, which made no mention of federal indictments, Audacy general manager Becky Domyan said the new team would “re-energize the market and reinvigorate St. Louis radio.”

Domyan declined to comment on Williams' charges and referred calls to Audacy corporate spokesman David Heim, who said, "We have no comment on legal matters."

As reported in the Post-Dispatch, prosecutors allege that Williams used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit and other funds from financial institutions.

In 2018 and 2019, Williams deposited four checks ranging in value between $4,500 and $5,800 into accounts she controlled, and then withdrew the money before the checks bounced or the banks realized they were fraudulent, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also allege that Williams falsely claimed dependents on her 2017-2019 tax returns, using false names and Social Security numbers.

Williams appeared on the reality show in 2014, when she was engaged to Lorenzo Gordon, who played professional basketball overseas, and then appeared again earlier this year. She also starred on “Marriage Boot Camp” in 2016.

The press release also notes that Williams is the chief officer of two companies and has collaborated with numerous brands “to enhance their businesses and visibility.”

In 2014, the Post-Dispatch reported that complaints about an online boutique Williams operated at the time had been given an F-rating from the Better Business Bureau.

The lead voice of the trio is Jordan Johnson, who goes by the radio name “Shorty Da Prince.”

After starting his career, at the age of 12, at local station KATZ (100.3 FM), he went on to work in Detroit, Cleveland and Washington. He also had a stint as a host on BET’s “106 and Park,” according to an Audacy press release.

The third member of the team is Andrew Caldwell.

Along with WHHL, Audacy owns five other STL stations: KMOX (1120 AM); WFUN (96.3 FM); KFTK (97.1 FM); KYKY (98.1 FM); and KEZK (102.5 FM).