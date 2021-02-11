Radio stations tied to 'grim reaper' Romanik up for sale this summer

The FCC stripped the operating licenses from the four stations last March, though KQQZ and KZQZ continued to broadcast for several weeks without a license.

KZQZ had a relatively solid audience for its classic country hits from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

The complaint that prompted the FCC to strip the licenses was spearheaded by St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern.

Kern could not be reached this week for comment about the upcoming auction.

Kern argued to the FCC that Romanik had been deceiving federal regulators by hiding his ownership of the stations behind the cover of a trust.

Romanik is effectively prohibited from holding a license because of a felony conviction for bank fraud. A former Washington Park police chief, Romanik also was found to have obstructed justice during a federal organized crime probe in the 1990s.

Before last summer's auction was canceled, the national Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council pitched a plan by which it would take over the stations without an auction of the licenses. Then it planned to contract the operations to Steven C. and Michael V. Roberts, brothers and longtime politicos in St. Louis city.

But the council scuttled that plan and endorsed Kern's desire to see the stations auctioned off.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.