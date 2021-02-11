Radio stations tied to 'grim reaper' Romanik up for sale this summer

For sale: Four regional radio stations with one volatile history.
The Federal Communications Commission has set July 27 as the date for the auction of a group of AM stations once connected to controversial commentator Bob Romanik.
According to trade publication RadioInsight, the FCC on Monday also set the minimum bid of $50,000 for each of the station frequencies.
An auction set for last summer was called off for several reasons, including the coronavirus pandemic.
At that time, the FCC also put a freeze on any filings from other AM stations that would encroach on the existing coverage areas of the four local frequencies.
The four stations are KQQZ (1190 AM) in Fairview Heights; KZQZ (1430 AM) in St. Louis; WQQW (1510 AM) in Highland; and WQQX (1490 AM) in East St. Louis.
KQQZ was the station that aired Romanik's hour-long weekday show, "Kool Killer Kountry," where he billed himself as "the grim reaper of radio."
That show repeatedly came under fire for racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
The FCC stripped the operating licenses from the four stations last March, though KQQZ and KZQZ continued to broadcast for several weeks without a license.
KZQZ had a relatively solid audience for its classic country hits from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
The complaint that prompted the FCC to strip the licenses was spearheaded by St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern.
Kern could not be reached this week for comment about the upcoming auction.
Kern argued to the FCC that Romanik had been deceiving federal regulators by hiding his ownership of the stations behind the cover of a trust.
Romanik is effectively prohibited from holding a license because of a felony conviction for bank fraud. A former Washington Park police chief, Romanik also was found to have obstructed justice during a federal organized crime probe in the 1990s.
Before last summer's auction was canceled, the national Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council pitched a plan by which it would take over the stations without an auction of the licenses. Then it planned to contract the operations to Steven C. and Michael V. Roberts, brothers and longtime politicos in St. Louis city.
But the council scuttled that plan and endorsed Kern's desire to see the stations auctioned off.